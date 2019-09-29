Reviewing OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)’s and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s results

Both OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. 7 1.58 55.10M 0.02 347.92 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 9.12M -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights OraSure Technologies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 764,216,366.16% 7% 6.3% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 68,468,468.47% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pulse Biosciences Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OraSure Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares and 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Pulse Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors OraSure Technologies Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.