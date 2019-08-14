Reviewing OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OraSure Technologies Inc. has 90.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand OraSure Technologies Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has OraSure Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 6.30% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing OraSure Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. N/A 10 347.92 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

OraSure Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OraSure Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. has -28.51% weaker performance while OraSure Technologies Inc.’s peers have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

OraSure Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. OraSure Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OraSure Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

OraSure Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OraSure Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OraSure Technologies Inc.’s peers beat OraSure Technologies Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.