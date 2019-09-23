Reviewing OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)’s and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s results

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. 9 2.83 N/A 0.02 347.92 Cantel Medical Corp. 76 3.73 N/A 1.54 59.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cantel Medical Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. OraSure Technologies Inc. is currently more expensive than Cantel Medical Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OraSure Technologies Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3% Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 10% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that OraSure Technologies Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cantel Medical Corp.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Cantel Medical Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. OraSure Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cantel Medical Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.3% of Cantel Medical Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Cantel Medical Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cantel Medical Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors OraSure Technologies Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.