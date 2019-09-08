Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.34 beta indicates that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 736.12% upside potential. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 275.59%. The data provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 30.8%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.