Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.34 N/A -0.87 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.05% and an $7 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 4.15% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 81.8%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

On 8 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.