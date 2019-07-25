Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Since Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.44 N/A -0.94 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.83 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Vical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is 18.4. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 573.85% and an $25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares. 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.