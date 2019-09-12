Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.17 N/A -0.87 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.86 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 449.83%. On the other hand, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 63.77% and its average target price is $16. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.