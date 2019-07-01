Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.36 N/A -0.94 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 622.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.