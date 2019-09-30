Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

We are comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 455,333,228.30% -56.1% -35.2% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 201,055,858.31% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 119.44% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 30.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.