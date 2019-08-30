Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.80 N/A -0.87 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 998.14 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.34 beta means Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 655.29% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 5.2%. Insiders held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.