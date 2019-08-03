Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.52 N/A -0.87 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 166.43 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 600.28% at a $25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 57.7% respectively. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.