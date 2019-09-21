Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 7 13.56 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta and it is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 125.81% at a $7 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 83.6%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.