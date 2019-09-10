Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.99 N/A -0.87 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 771.08%. Competitively the consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.33, which is potential 493.68% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.