Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

We are contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 27.22 N/A -0.94 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 552.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 84.8% respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.53%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.