Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.29 N/A -0.87 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 127.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.