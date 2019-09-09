Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.99 N/A -0.87 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.18 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.34 beta means Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 771.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 1.1%. Insiders owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.