Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.87 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 635.29% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25. Competitively IMV Inc. has an average target price of $11.25, with potential upside of 332.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than IMV Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.