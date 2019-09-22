Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.34 beta means Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 125.81% at a $7 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.