Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 456,253,354.80% -56.1% -35.2% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 179,627,714.58% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 131.02% at a $7 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.