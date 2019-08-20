Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.61 N/A -0.87 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.71 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 662.20% at a $25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 62%. Insiders owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.