Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.94 N/A -0.94 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 93.16 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 650.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 21.1% respectively. 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.