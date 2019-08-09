Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.87 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.33 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 635.29% and an $25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 53.9%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.