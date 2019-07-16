Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.67 N/A -0.94 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 346.60 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 606.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.