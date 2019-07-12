Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.42 N/A -0.94 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.02 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 653.01% and an $25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.