Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.34 N/A -0.94 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 576.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.