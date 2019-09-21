Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

We are comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 125.81% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 0%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.