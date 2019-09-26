Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

We are contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.29 N/A -0.87 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 3.91 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 127.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 0.72%. Insiders owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.