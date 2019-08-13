Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

We are contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.26 N/A -0.87 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.92 N/A 0.03 23.88

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a 639.64% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 203.26% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 31.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.