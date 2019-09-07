Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Oragenics Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, VIVUS Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 17.1%. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.