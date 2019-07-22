Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.8 while its Quick Ratio is 18.8. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 187.30% and its consensus target price is $28.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.