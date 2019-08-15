Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 226.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.