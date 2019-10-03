Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oragenics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 8,779,411,764.71% -119.1% -67.6% Quanterix Corporation 54,444,001.59% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 72.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.