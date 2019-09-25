Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Oragenics Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Oragenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Oragenics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 243.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.