Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 8,973,588,146.88% -119.1% -67.6% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 254,913,665.41% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 76.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.