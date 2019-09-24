Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.73 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 highlights Oragenics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. In other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82 average target price and a 34.43% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.