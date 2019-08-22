Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oragenics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oragenics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.75, with potential upside of 155.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.