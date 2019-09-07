Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 50.1%. Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.