Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 119.85 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 79.88% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.