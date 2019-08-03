Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.35 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 highlights Oragenics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.52 beta indicates that Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Oragenics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 4.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.