Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.62 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oragenics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. In other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 10.3 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 46.5% respectively. Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.