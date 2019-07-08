Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Oragenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oragenics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 460.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 14.3%. About 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 109.31% stronger performance.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.