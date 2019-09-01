Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oragenics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alkermes plc has beta of 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Oragenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 40.61% and its average price target is $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 99.2%. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.