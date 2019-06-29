Reviewing Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 52 4.81 N/A 2.68 20.39 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 82 61.64 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oracle Corporation and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oracle Corporation and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 3 11 6 2.30 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Oracle Corporation has an average target price of $56.32, and a -1.14% downside potential. Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential downside of -32.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oracle Corporation looks more robust than Zoom Video Communications Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Oracle Corporation shares and 0% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. About 33.3% of Oracle Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65%

For the past year Oracle Corporation was less bullish than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Zoom Video Communications Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.