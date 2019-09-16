Reviewing Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.54 N/A 2.90 19.39 Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 6.02 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oracle Corporation and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oracle Corporation and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oracle Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.38 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Oracle Corporation and Smith Micro Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 1 8 4 2.31 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation’s upside potential is 8.91% at a $58.54 average price target. Meanwhile, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential downside is -7.41%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oracle Corporation is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oracle Corporation and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 9.6%. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has weaker performance than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.