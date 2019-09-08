Reviewing Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.49 N/A 2.90 19.39 SeaChange International Inc. 2 2.01 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oracle Corporation and SeaChange International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oracle Corporation and SeaChange International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Risk & Volatility

Oracle Corporation’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. SeaChange International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oracle Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Oracle Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oracle Corporation and SeaChange International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation has an average target price of $56.86, and a 6.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oracle Corporation and SeaChange International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 50.4%. Insiders held 34.3% of Oracle Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has weaker performance than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats SeaChange International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.