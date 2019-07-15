Reviewing Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 53 5.01 N/A 2.68 20.39 SAP SE 117 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SAP SE is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oracle Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Oracle Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oracle Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SAP SE’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67

Oracle Corporation’s downside potential is -4.24% at a $56.86 average price target. On the other hand, SAP SE’s potential upside is 15.65% and its average price target is $158.5. The data provided earlier shows that SAP SE appears more favorable than Oracle Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oracle Corporation and SAP SE are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year Oracle Corporation was less bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 9 of the 12 factors Oracle Corporation.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.