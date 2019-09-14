Reviewing Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s results

We are comparing Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.54 N/A 2.90 19.39 Red Violet Inc. 11 6.42 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oracle Corporation and Red Violet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oracle Corporation and Red Violet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oracle Corporation. Its rival Red Violet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Red Violet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oracle Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Oracle Corporation and Red Violet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 1 11 6 2.33 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation’s consensus price target is $57.42, while its potential upside is 6.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares and 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares. 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Red Violet Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.