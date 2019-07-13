Reviewing Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s results

Both Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 53 5.05 N/A 2.68 20.39 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oracle Corporation and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oracle Corporation and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -4.93% and an $56.86 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oracle Corporation and Pensare Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 79.2%. 33.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 22.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.