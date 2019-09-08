Reviewing Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s results

This is a contrast between Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.49 N/A 2.90 19.39 Paycom Software Inc. 213 22.11 N/A 2.45 98.23

In table 1 we can see Oracle Corporation and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Paycom Software Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oracle Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Oracle Corporation is currently more affordable than Paycom Software Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Oracle Corporation has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oracle Corporation. Its rival Paycom Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Oracle Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oracle Corporation and Paycom Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$56.86 is Oracle Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.96%. Competitively Paycom Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $209, with potential downside of -16.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oracle Corporation seems more appealing than Paycom Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats Oracle Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.