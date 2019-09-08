Reviewing Opus Bank (OPB)’s and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR)’s results

Since Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank 21 3.43 N/A 0.75 29.84 Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 4.46 N/A 1.72 11.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Opus Bank and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opus Bank. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Opus Bank’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Opus Bank and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4% Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Opus Bank has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opus Bank and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 66.9%. 1.2% are Opus Bank’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4% Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38%

For the past year Opus Bank was less bullish than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) beats Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.